Woodside posts 29% sequential drop in quarterly revenue on oil price crash

FILE PHOTO: The Woodside Petroleum gas plant is seen at sunset in Burrup, in the Pilbarra region of Western Australia, April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

(Reuters) - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum Ltd posted a 29% drop in revenue for the three months ended June 30 on Wednesday compared with the previous quarter, hurt by weaker realised prices for its oil and gas as demand plunged due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Like its peers, Woodside has been hammered by a near-collapse in oil and gas prices, which led the company to make provisions for an asset writedown of $4.37 billion after tax.

For the June quarter, the average realised price for Woodside’s products was $28 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), down from $45 per boe it earned in the quarter ended March 31.

Its sales revenue for the period fell to $768 million, from $1.08 billion in the previous quarter.

The country’s largest listed oil and gas explorer said it was targeting final investment decisions for its Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 projects in the second half of 2021.

In March, Woodside had deferred final investment decisions for Scarborough, co-owned by global miner BHP Group, and its Pluto LNG expansion to 2021. It had earlier targeted go-ahead decisions for the twinned projects in mid-2020.

Woodside produced 25.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) during the period, up from 24.2 mmboe in the March quarter but lower than the UBS forecast of 26.2 mmboe.