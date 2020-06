(Reuters) - Australia’s Woolworths Group Ltd (WOW.AX) said on Tuesday employees at its pub and hotels group ALH Hotels had been underpaid and the cost to remediate them would eat into its full-year operating profit.

Woolworths, one of several companies which have recently admitted to underpaying workers, said it expects to repay about A$390 million ($270 million) for underpaying salaried ALH staff in 2018 and 2019.