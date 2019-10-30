'Lion King' collectables help Australia's Woolworths post 7% rise in sales

(Reuters) - Woolworths Group Ltd (WOW.AX), Australia’s largest supermarket chain, posted a 7.1% rise in first-quarter sales on Wednesday, boosted by a popular “Lion King” collectable toy promotion and an uptick in online sales.

Woolworths reported total sales from continuing operations of A$15.90 billion ($10.91 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from A$14.85 billion a year earlier.

Grocery sales rose 6.6% on a comparable store basis, which excludes store openings and closures. Group online sales jumped 37.4%.

Sales were driven by its plastic souvenirs, or “Ooshies”, of Disney movie “The Lion King” reaching cult-like status in Australia, with media reports of people advertising the free items for sale for thousands of dollars.

Smaller rival Coles Group Ltd (COL.AX) on Tuesday reported much slower comparable sales growth of 0.1% for the same quarter, acknowledging the impact of the Ooshies campaign.

Coles, which has had some success with similar campaigns in the past, including its “Little Shop” miniature goods collectables, has been cutting back its reliance on such giveaways and working on other offerings to woo shoppers like pre-packaged meals.

Woolworths Managing Director Bradford Banducci declined to say whether the Ooshies promotion would be replaced with a Christmas-themed campaign, but added on an analyst call that the retailer will “always have some continuing engagement program”.

Banducci said the company was “pleased with the group momentum” for the start of the current financial year.

Both Woolworths and Coles are seen as barometers of the overall Australian economy, together collecting a majority of grocery dollars spent in the country. Neither company reported profit figures in the sales trading updates.

Woolworths also said it would take a one-off cost of A$200 to A$300 million related to repayment to certain workers who had not been paid according to industry standards.

An ongoing review of staff salaries at its stores would mean wages for those workers would rise but the increase would be immaterial and the company would provide a more comprehensive update at its high-year earnings, the company said.

Shares in Woolworths were down 0.82%, in line with the broader market, which was down 0.48%.