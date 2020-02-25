Woolworths half-year profit up; flags slow start to third quarter

FILE PHOTO: Workers can be seen on a building site behind a Woolworths Ltd supermarket, Australia's biggest grocery chain by sales, located in Sydney, Australia, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australia’s Woolworths Group Ltd (WOW.AX) reported an adjusted first-half profit on Wednesday that rose more than 15%, but the country’s largest supermarket operator warned it was facing a slow start to trading in the third quarter.

The company’s normalized net profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, excluding one-time items, rose 15.7% to A$979 million ($646.24 million) in the reported period.

However, the company flagged challenges in the coming months, as higher food inflation was expected to continue, given the continued impact of the drought.

“While pleased with our trading performance in the half, we continue to navigate an uncertain consumer and natural environment and expect this to continue, with a slower start to trading in the third quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Brad Banducci said.

Woolworths said the ongoing annual cost of adjusting team members’ salaries following a review for underpayment was expected to be between A$35 million and A$45 million, with the largest impact in the Australian Food business.

Last year, the company revealed it had underpaid thousands of supermarket workers for years and would have to repay as much as A$300 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 46 Australian cents per share, up from 45 Australian cents a year earlier.

Woolworths, which operates over 3,000 stores across the country, said total sales from continuing operations rose 6% to A$32.41 billion for the six months ending Jan. 5.

($1 = 1.5149 Australian dollars)