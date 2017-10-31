FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Woolworths says first-quarter sales up 3.7 percent
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
Breakingviews
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2017 / 1:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Woolworths says first-quarter sales up 3.7 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian grocery chain Woolworths Ltd (WOW.AX) said on Tuesday first quarter sales rose 3.7 percent, helped by a sharp rise in food sales.

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk into a Woolworths supermarket in Sydney, Australia August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Total sales from continuing operations came in at A$14.52 billion ($11.16 billion) for the 14 weeks to Oct. 1, up from A$14.01 billion a year ago.

Australian food sales rose 4.9 percent on a comparable store basis, the company said in statement, as higher volumes more than offset deflation in fruit and vegetable prices.

Higher online sales also translated to sales growth Woolworths’s Australian and New Zealand food divisions, the company added.

A week earlier, rival Wesfarmers (WES.AX) reported tepid growth in its food and liquor division over the September quarter, hurt by deflation in food prices driven by a bumper vegetable-growing season.

On Tuesday Woolworths said average prices in its Australian food division fell 2.4 percent over the same period a year earlier. Excluding food and vegetables, prices declined 1.2 percent.

In New Zealand, Woolworths’ food sales grew 3.2 percent to NZ$1.6 billion ($1.10 billion), while comparable sales rose 2.7 percent for the quarter.

In August, Woolworths posted its lowest full-year underlying profit in a decade, but a jump in food sales drove the company’s stock to a two-year high after comparable store food sales growth beat Coles owner Wesfarmers’ food and liquor sales growth.

($1 = 1.4550 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.