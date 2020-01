FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Food delivery group Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) on Wednesday said it would issue convertible bonds worth a total 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) and issue up to 8.16 million new shares, which would be worth 579 million at the current price.

The group said the proceeds would be used to help fund its $4 billion takeover of South Korea’s top food delivery app owner Woowa Brothers, which was announced last month.