FILE PHOTO: Workday Inc. Chairman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Aneel Bhusri (center R) and Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dave Duffield (center L) ring the opening bell with company executives in celebration of the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Workday Inc said on Thursday David Duffield has resigned as the Chairman of the board and the company has appointed its co-chief executive officer and board member Aneel Bhusri as his replacement.