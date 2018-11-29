HR software maker Workday quarterly results top estimates

(Reuters) - Workday Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, as more companies signed up for the company’s cloud-based finance and human resources management software.

The software maker’s shares rose 6 percent to $154.96 after the bell on Thursday.

Subscription services revenue, which accounts for a major portion of the company’s total revenue, rose 34.7 percent to $624.4 million, while professional services revenue rose 29.4 percent to $118.8 million.

Workday has been benefiting from a trend of enterprises shifting to cloud-based applications to manage their payroll and human resources.

With the acquisition of cloud-based business performance management software maker Adaptive Insights in August, Workday attempts to become a one-step solution for all back-office services for small and medium sized businesses in this fiercely competitive market.

The software maker’s net loss widened to $153.3 million, or 70 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $85.5 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $743.2 million, above analysts’ estimate of $723 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share beating analysts’ average estimate of 14 cents per share.