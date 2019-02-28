February 28, 2019 / 9:11 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Workday beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscription revenue

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Workday Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, as more companies signed up for the financial and human resources software maker’s cloud-based software, sending its shares up 2 percent.

Subscription services revenue, which accounts for more than 80 percent of the company’s total revenue, rose 37.5 percent to $673.5 million, beating estimates of $633 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Professional revenue grew about 24 percent to $115.1 million, above the average estimate of $111.9 million.

Workday has been benefiting as enterprises increasingly shift to cloud-based applications to manage their payroll and human resources.

The company also raised its fiscal 2020 subscription revenue outlook and now expects revenue between $3.03 billion and $3.045 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.02 billion.

In the reported quarter, however, total costs and expenses rose 37 percent to $908.9 million.

Net loss widened to $104.4 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Jan. 31, from $89.1 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Workday earned 41 cents per share, beating estimates of 32 cents per share.

Total revenue jumped 35.4 percent to $788.6 million, while analysts were expecting $777.4 million.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below