Workhorse requests more information from USPS on award decision

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service truck is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc said on Wednesday it had requested more information from the U.S. Postal Service after it lost a multibillion-dollar contract to Oshkosh Defense for making a new generation of postal delivery vehicles.

Workhorse intends to explore all avenues that are available to non-awarded finalists in a government bidding process, the company said in a statement.

Workhorse shares were down about 10% in premarket trading on Wednesday. They had lost nearly half their value a day earlier after USPS said it would award the 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp.

The contract, which could be worth more than $6 billion in total, allows for delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 of the vehicles over 10 years that will be a mix of combustion-powered and electric vehicles.