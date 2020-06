FILE PHOTO: World Bank President David Malpass arrives at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, Britain January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major economies have made good progress with a debt relief initiative for the world’s poorest countries, but additional relief and greater participation by private sector creditors is needed, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.

Malpass told Reuters in an interview that 35 of 73 eligible countries were participating in the G20 debt relief initiative, and more had expressed interest.