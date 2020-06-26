Business News
June 26, 2020

World Bank approves $300 million Costa Rican loan to ease pandemic's economic blow

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - The World Bank on Friday said it had approved a $300 million loan for Costa Rica to ease the economic blow from the coronavirus on small and medium-sized businesses and develop environmentally sustainable projects.

Seynabou Sakho, the World Bank’s director for Central America, said in a statement the loan would contribute to “efforts to conserve jobs and to prevent people from falling into poverty during this difficult time.”

