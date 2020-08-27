World Bank halts country business climate report to probe data irregularities

FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank Group said on Thursday it was pausing publication of its ‘Doing Business’ report to probe data collection irregularities in the closely watched annual ranking of countries’ business and investment climates.

The World Bank said in a statement that it would conduct a systematic review of data changes in the last five Doing Business reports and asked its independent internal audit function to probe the report’s collection and review processes to ensure data integrity.

“The publication of the Doing Business report will be paused as we conduct our assessment,” the bank said.