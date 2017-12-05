FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank approves $1.15 billion development policy loan for Egypt
Sections
Featured
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
U.S.
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
California wildfire
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
Life Lessons
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 5, 2017 / 7:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

World Bank approves $1.15 billion development policy loan for Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank Group said its executive board approved on Tuesday a $1.15 billion development policy loan for Egypt to support the country’s economic reform programs.

The loan is the last in a series of three annual loans totaling $3.15 billion issued from 2015 to 2017, the World Bank said in a statement.

The $1.15 billion loan, which supports Egyptian economic reforms aimed at creating jobs, ensuring energy security, strengthening public finances and enhancing business competitiveness, includes financing contributions of $500 million from the World Bank Group, $500 million from the African Development Bank and $150 million from Britain.

Reporting by David LawderEditing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.