U.S.'s Malpass headed for top World Bank job as no challengers emerge

FILE PHOTO: U.S. candidate in election for the next President of the World Bank David Malpass speaks at an event with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the World Bank appeared headed for approval as a nomination deadline passed on Thursday with no challengers emerging, continuing the tradition of the United States choosing the development lender’s president.

David Malpass, the U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, will move on to an interview with the World Bank’s executive directors in the coming days, the bank said in a statement.

The directors expect to conclude their selection process before the April 12-14 World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, the World Bank said.