February 14, 2019 / 9:58 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Ant Financial says agrees to buy UK-based currency exchange WorldFirst

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese consumer finance giant Ant Financial has agreed to acquire UK-based currency exchange WorldFirst, an Ant Financial spokeswoman said on Thursday.

WorldFirst CEO Jonathan Quin said in a letter sent out to clients that was seen by Reuters that the company “will continue to operate as a UK-headquartered and regulated business with global operations” while becoming a wholly-owned division of Ant Financial.

Ant Financial declined to disclose the terms of the purchase.

Ant Financial is an affiliate of Alibaba (BABA.N), China’s largest e-commerce company.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
