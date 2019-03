PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in European payments technology companies such as Worldline, Ingenico and Wirecard all rose on Monday, buoyed by Fidelity National Information Services’s $35 billion takeover of Worldpay.

Worldline was up 3.1 percent, while software group Atos - which has a stake of around 50 percent in Worldline - also advanced 1.2 percent.

Ingenico also advanced 1.1 percent while Wirecard AG’s shares also climbed in Germany.