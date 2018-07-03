Australia's WorleyParsons to take additional charge for U.S. tax overhaul

(Reuters) - Australian engineering firm WorleyParsons Ltd (WOR.AX) expects to take an additional charge of about A$20 million ($15 million) to the group’s income tax expense on account of legislation passed by the United States, the company said on Tuesday.

The figure is in addition to a charge of A$58.2 million announced in December and takes to A$78.2 million the total charge for fiscal year 2018, it said in a statement.

The charge will be excluded from the underlying earnings of the group, WorleyParsons added.