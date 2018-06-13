Hunt for new WPP CEO after Sorrell is 'well advanced': chairman

LONDON (Reuters) - The hunt for a new chief executive of WPP (WPP.L) after the sudden departure of Martin Sorrell in April is well advanced and moving ahead rapidly, Chairman Roberto Quarta told the advertising company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Sir Martin Sorrell, then chairman and CEO of advertising company WPP, attends a conference at the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

Sorrell quit in April after an investigation into personal misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing and the company has not given any details about the nature of the complaint.

The company is currently being run by Quarta, the executive chairman, and chief operating officers Mark Read and Andrew Scott.