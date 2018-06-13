FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 13, 2018 / 11:31 AM / in 4 hours

Hunt for new WPP CEO after Sorrell is 'well advanced': chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The hunt for a new chief executive of WPP (WPP.L) after the sudden departure of Martin Sorrell in April is well advanced and moving ahead rapidly, Chairman Roberto Quarta told the advertising company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Sir Martin Sorrell, then chairman and CEO of advertising company WPP, attends a conference at the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

Sorrell quit in April after an investigation into personal misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing and the company has not given any details about the nature of the complaint.

    The company is currently being run by Quarta, the executive chairman, and chief operating officers Mark Read and Andrew Scott.

    Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.