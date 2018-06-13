FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 11:35 AM / in 4 hours

WPP says 30 percent of shareholder votes fail to back Sorrell remuneration package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Nearly 30 percent of WPP (WPP.L) shareholders failed to back its executive pay proposal on Wednesday as shareholders expressed their anger over the handling of founder Martin Sorrell’s departure.

FILE PHOTO: Sir Martin Sorrell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of advertising company WPP, attends a conference at the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

Chairman Roberto Quarta had said that he accepted that some would find Sorrell’s share scheme unsatisfactory, but it pre-dated the current board. Sorrell left the company with his long-term share scheme in place.

    Nearly 17 percent of shareholder votes failed to back Quarta’s re-election as chairman.

    Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Jason Neely

