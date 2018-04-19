FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 7:10 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Sky CEO Darroch: 'I have no interest in running WPP'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sky (SKYB.L) Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said he had no interest in running WPP (WPP.L), the world’s biggest ad group which is searching for a new chief executive after the abrupt departure of Martin Sorrell on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - BSkyB Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch speaks at the CBI annual conference in London November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

“I have no interest in running WPP, thank you very much,” he said on Thursday after the pay-TV group reported its third-quarter results.

    “Good luck to them in their change. I wish them well, but I am very happy just focusing on Sky.”

    Sky, one of Britain’s biggest advertisers, reappointed WPP’s MediaCom as its media buying and planning agency earlier this month.

    Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

