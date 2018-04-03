Ad group WPP to probe allegations of misconduct against CEO Sorrell

(Reuters) - British advertising group WPP Plc (WPP.L) said on Tuesday it is conducting an investigation in response to an allegation of personal misconduct against its chief executive, Martin Sorrell.

Sir Martin Sorrell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of advertising company WPP, attends a conference at the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company issued a statement after The Wall Street Journal reported news of the probe earlier in the day.

WPP’s board is also looking into whether Sorrell misused company assets, the Journal said, citing unnamed sources.

The board has hired a law firm to investigate some of the issues, the newspaper reported.

The company statement and the WSJ report gave no further details on the accusations.

Separately on Tuesday, securities litigation firm Block & Leviton LLP said it is looking into whether WPP and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

One of Britain’s best-known business leaders, Sorrell built advertising group WPP from a two-man operation in a London office in 1985 to one that now dominates the industry with around 134,000 staff in more than 100 countries.