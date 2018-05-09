BP keeps faith in WPP with global marketing communication contract

(Reuters) - WPP, which parted ways with its long-serving founder Martin Sorrell last month, said BP has named it as its marketing communication partner for the oil major’s Corporate, Fuels and Castrol business globally.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The decision — which reinforces BP’s faith in WPP after they have worked together for two decades — follows a competitive review process which began in the middle of last year, WPP said.

Sorrell, who built WPP into the world’s biggest advertising agency through 33 years of dealmaking, quit in April after an allegation of personal misconduct.

The sudden departure of Sorrell sparked questions as to whether the holding group can remain in its current form and continue to win new business at a time of changes to the landscape in the advertising industry.

Under the agreement, WPP will provide services such as advertising, media investment management, digital media, marketing communication and branding services for BP, the statement said.

BP has worked with WPP over the last 20 years and the British ad firm is behind the development of BP’s Helios logo — a green, yellow and white sunburst corporate logo, replacing BP’s venerable shield.

In April, Sky, one of Britain’s biggest advertisers, reappointed WPP’s MediaCom as its media planning and buying agency.