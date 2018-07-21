Alibaba and Tencent in talks over stake in WPP's Chinese unit: Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerates Alibaba and Tencent are part of a consortium in talks to buy a minority stake in advertising giant WPP’s Chinese unit, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Sky News reported that the firms, along with China Media Capital Holdings (CMC), were in early-stage discussions about buying roughly 20 percent of WPP China, in a deal that would value the business between $2 billion and $2.5 billion.

WPP was not immediately available for comment.