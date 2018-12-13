WPP hires Publicis executive as chief marketing officer

FILE PHOTO: A logo hangs on the wall outside the WPP offices in London, Britain April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - WPP (WPP.L) said it had hired Laurent Ezekiel from its French rival Publicis (PUBP.PA) to be its chief marketing and growth officer, tasked with helping new boss Mark Read steer the world’s biggest advertising group back to growth.

Ezekiel, who was co-president of Publicis agency Digitas, International, started his career at Saatchi & Saatchi, the London-based agency where WPP founder and former chief executive Martin Sorrell also started in advertising.