WPP merges Young & Rubicam with its digital ad firm VML

LONDON (Reuters) - Advertising group WPP said on Wednesday it was merging Young & Rubicam, the U.S. agency it bought in 2000, with digitally focused VML to offer clients a broader range of creative and data-driven services from a single firm.

FILE PHOTO: An usher holds a baton to guide attendees towards the AGM of advertising agency WPP in London, Britain, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The new agency, called VMLY&R, will be led by current VML chief executive Jon Cook, WPP said.

WPP’s new chief executive Mark Read, appointed to replace founder Martin Sorrell earlier this month, is aiming to simplify the business by better integrating its creative agencies with its technological and data capabilities.