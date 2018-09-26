FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
September 26, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

WPP merges Young & Rubicam with its digital ad firm VML

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Advertising group WPP said on Wednesday it was merging Young & Rubicam, the U.S. agency it bought in 2000, with digitally focused VML to offer clients a broader range of creative and data-driven services from a single firm.

FILE PHOTO: An usher holds a baton to guide attendees towards the AGM of advertising agency WPP in London, Britain, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The new agency, called VMLY&R, will be led by current VML chief executive Jon Cook, WPP said.

WPP’s new chief executive Mark Read, appointed to replace founder Martin Sorrell earlier this month, is aiming to simplify the business by better integrating its creative agencies with its technological and data capabilities.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.