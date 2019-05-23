Wrestling: European champion Dudova recovering at home after attempt to take own life

FILE PHOTO: Wrestling - World Wrestling Championships - Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena, Budapest, Hungary - October 25, 2018 Women's Wrestling 57kg Gold medal bout - Bulgaria's Bilyana Dudova in action against China's Ningning Rong REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

SOFIA (Reuters) - Three-time European wrestling champion Bilyana Dudova is recovering at home after attempting to take her own life two days ago, the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation said on Thursday.

Dudova, Bulgaria’s Olympic medal hope, will miss a national wrestling championship next week as her recovery would take about a month, the federation said in a statement published on its website.

“I’m fine, I’m recovering at home,” the 21-year-old was quoted as saying in the statement.

Dudova won three European titles between 2017 and 2019, competing in three different categories - 55 kg, 57 kg and 59 kg. Last year she won a silver medal at the World Championship in Budapest.

A psychologist will be working with Dudova during her recovery, the federation said.