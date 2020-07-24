Spain asks U.S. to lift sanctions on Spanish exports after Airbus move

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Friday that the United States should lift sanctions on Spanish exports after Airbus’ (AIR.PA) move to accept higher interest rates on European state loans in a bid to settle a WTO row with the U.S.

“The EU has complied, there is no reason for U.S. sanctions on European exports anymore, we ask for sanctions on Spanish product to be lifted,” Gonzalez Laya said on Friday on her Twitter account.