Airbus urges talks to settle long-running trade dispute

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Wednesday urged talks to reduce trade tensions after the World Trade Organization gave the United States approval to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods over illegal EU subsidies handed to Airbus.

“Airbus notes the decision of the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding the level of countermeasures it authorizes the United States to impose on products from the European Union (EU)”, the European aerospace company said in a statement.

“If the United States Trade Representative (USTR) chooses to impose tariffs on the importation of aircraft and/or aircraft components, this will create insecurity and disruption not only to the aerospace industry, but also to the broader global economy”, Airbus added.