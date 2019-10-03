Apple chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero

FILE PHOTO: CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook said on Thursday he hoped to see trade barriers return to normal, but added that international trade deals needed adjusting.

“I am convinced that free trade relations are positive for everyone,” Cook said at an event with students in Florence, Italy.

Speaking after the United States said it would slap duties on an array of European products as part of Washington’s response to illegal EU aircraft subsidies, Cook said he hoped to see trade barriers “normalize and return to zero or almost.”

He also said he was “in favor of an adjustment of trade deals to bring them into line with our times”.