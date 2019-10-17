UK trade minister says government is putting pressure on U.S. over whisky tariffs

Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is putting as much pressure as it can on the United States to rethink a decision to impose tariffs on Scottish whisky, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

The United States plans to impose 25% duties on a range of European products, including Scottish whiskies, after it was authorized to by the World Trade Organization as retaliation for illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

“I have made it very clear to the Americans that it is not helpful in terms of our relationship with them to see these tariffs placed on such an iconic industry,” Truss told parliament.

“We are putting as much pressure as we can on the United States over this issue and we will also be looking at measures to help the industry here in the UK.”