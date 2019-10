FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization ruled on Wednesday that the United States could target $7.5 billion of imports from the European Union over illegal subsidies for planemaker Airbus.

Washington has drawn up a preliminary list of goods that it plans to hit with tariffs of up to 100% ranging from planes to luxury goods.