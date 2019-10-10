France says EU will impose sanctions on U.S. if aviation row not settled

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference on 2020 budget at the ministry in Paris, France, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday the European Union would impose sanctions on U.S. products if no settlement was reached with Washington on a trade dispute over illegal EU subsidies to the aviation industry.

“The American administration should be aware that if there is no settlement, Europe will not have any other choice but to retaliate and to put (on) sanctions,” Le Maire told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg.