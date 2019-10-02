German businesses urge EU to protect them after latest WTO decision

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s DIHK chambers of commerce on Wednesday urged the European Union to act strongly in order to protect their interests in a tariff row between the EU and the United States, reacting to the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) latest decision.

“It is important that the EU unanimously and decisively protect European economic interests,” DIHK President Eric Schweitzer said in a statement.

Germany’s businesses are extremely worried about the new escalation of the transatlantic trade conflict after the latest WTO decision, Schweitzer added.

The United States on Wednesday won approval to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods over illegal EU subsidies handed to Airbus (AIR.PA), threatening to trigger a transatlantic trade war as the global economy falters.