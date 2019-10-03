U.S. tariffs to hit 500 million euros of Italian food exports: farmers group

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. tariffs on European Union products will hit around 500 million euros ($547.40 million) of Italian agricultural products per year, farmers’ association Coldiretti said on Thursday.

The United States has said it will slap 25% duties on an array of European foodstuffs as part of Washington’s response to illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

Italian wines and olive oil were spared, but cheese, liquors and processed meat will face heightened levies.

“Now it is necessary to open negotiations (with the U.S.) at the European and national level,” Coldiretti President Ettore Prandini said in a statement. He added that the “important relations” between U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte were “a good premise”.