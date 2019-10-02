U.S. calls for WTO meeting to fast-track tariffs on EU: sources

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - The United States has moved toward imposing tariffs on European Union goods as soon as mid-month by calling for a fast-track meeting of the World Trade Organization’s highest disputes body in mid-October, three people familiar with the matter said.

The United States’ top trade body may also release a list of European goods subject to new tariffs Wednesday afternoon, after a WTO ruling on illegal aircraft subsidies, they said.

Two people briefed on the United States Trade Representative’s plans said they expected the agency to release a list of European products that would be taxed at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT).

The United States needs to request authorization from the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body before it can impose tariffs, and give 10 calendar days notice before the body meets. Wednesday’s request means the WTO body could meet as soon as Oct. 14.

The WTO was not immediately available for comment.