Business News
October 3, 2019 / 8:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

WTO meeting to adopt Airbus subsidies decision set for October 14

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) will hold a special meeting of its Dispute Settlement Body at the request of the United States on Oct. 14 to adopt its arbitration decision in the Airbus (AIR.PA) subsidies case, a WTO spokesman said on Thursday.

The global trade watchdog gave Washington a green light on Wednesday to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European Union (EU) goods annually in the long-running case.

The United States said it would enact 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies and cheese from across the continent as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies. [L5N26N26O]

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below