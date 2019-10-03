WTO meeting to adopt Airbus subsidies decision set for October 14

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) will hold a special meeting of its Dispute Settlement Body at the request of the United States on Oct. 14 to adopt its arbitration decision in the Airbus (AIR.PA) subsidies case, a WTO spokesman said on Thursday.

The global trade watchdog gave Washington a green light on Wednesday to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European Union (EU) goods annually in the long-running case.

The United States said it would enact 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies and cheese from across the continent as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies. [L5N26N26O]