WTO decision will weigh on Airbus, Germany's Merkel says

BERLIN (Reuters) - A decision by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) allowing the United States to target goods imported from the European Union over illegal subsidies to Airbus (AIR.PA) will weigh on the planemaker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“A decision has been made based on international law through which Airbus will be affected unfortunately and we will see how the Americans will react,” she told journalists.

The United States won approval to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods over illegal EU subsidies handed to Airbus, threatening to trigger a transatlantic trade war as the global economy falters.