FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio (not pictured) in Rome, Italy, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that retaliatory U.S. tariffs following the World Trade Organization ruling over European illegal subsidies for planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) could include cheese and wine.

“It’s possible,” Pompeo said when asked by Italian Sky television whether the U.S. will target cheese and wine goods imported from the European Union.