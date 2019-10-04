U.S. Pompeo says will talk to EU over tariffs - La Stampa

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio (not pictured) in Rome, Italy, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The United States will talk to the European Union before adopting its trade tariffs on European goods, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a video interview posted on daily La Stampa website on Friday.

“We will certainly talk to the EU... We will do our best to accommodate each country,” Pompeo said in the video interview.

But he said it was “definitely an unfair trading relationship”.

The U.S. on Wednesday said it would slap 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus (AIR.PA) planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies, and cheese from across the continent.