U.S. tariffs on EU products to affect $1 billion euros of Spanish exports: farmers' association

MADRID (Reuters) - U.S. tariffs on European Union products would affect around 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) of Spanish agricultural products per year, Spanish agricultural association COAG said on Thursday.

The United States is the biggest market outside the European Union for Spanish agricultural exports such as wine, oil, cheese and olives - all of which are likely to be affected by the tariffs, the association said.

“It is totally unfair and disproportionate that the rural community has to pay for a trade war with the European Union that has nothing to do with the Spanish countryside,” COAG Secretary General Miguel Blanco said in a statement.