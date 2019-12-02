WTO finds Airbus still receives some EU subsidies - sources

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, speaks during a news conference for the delivery of the first Fiji Airways A350 XWB airliner at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization has found that the European Union has failed to withdraw all subsidies to planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA), three people familiar with the matter said.

A new compliance report expected to be published as soon as Monday has found that the Airbus A350 jetliner continues to be subsidized as a result of earlier government loans, they said.

However, the WTO could scale back the amount of harm deemed to have been caused to U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N), which led to a WTO decision to approve up to $7.5 billion of U.S. tariffs against the EU earlier this year, two of the people said.

Neither the WTO nor the parties in the 15-year-old trade case, which involves mutual claims of billions of dollars of subsidies to both planemakers, had any immediate comment.