U.S. appeals WTO ruling that it failed to withdraw Boeing tax break
#Business News
September 18, 2017 / 11:02 AM / in a month

U.S. appeals WTO ruling that it failed to withdraw Boeing tax break

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States has appealed a ruling by the World Trade Organization which said it had not withdrawn a tax break for Boeing Co (BA.N) as required, a U.S. filing published by the global trade body showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors look at models of Boeing aircrafts at the Aviation Expo China 2015, in Beijing, China, in this September 16, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The U.S. appeal contests elements of a WTO compliance ruling on June 9, which largely cleared the United States of maintaining unfair support for the firm but said it had failed to withdraw a tax break in Washington state.

The European Union, the complainant in the case, launched its own appeal on June 29.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones

