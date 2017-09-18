U.S. appeals WTO ruling that it failed to withdraw Boeing tax break

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States has appealed a ruling by the World Trade Organization which said it had not withdrawn a tax break for Boeing Co (BA.N) as required, a U.S. filing published by the global trade body showed on Monday.

The U.S. appeal contests elements of a WTO compliance ruling on June 9, which largely cleared the United States of maintaining unfair support for the firm but said it had failed to withdraw a tax break in Washington state.

The European Union, the complainant in the case, launched its own appeal on June 29.