China's WuXi AppTec ends flat on Hong Kong debut

WuXi AppTec's founder and CEO Ge Li (2nd R) and Huakang Biomedical Holdings executives attend the debut of the companies at the Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong, China December 13, 2018. Zhang Wei/CNS via REUTERS

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese medical tech platform WuXi AppTec (2359.HK) ended flat on their first day of trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, joining a list of subdued debuts in the city this year with trade tensions keeping investors on tenterhooks.

WuXi AppTec, listed in Shanghai (603259.SS), had raised $1 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), valuing the firm at $10.2 billion in a deal that marks one of this year’s last big stock offerings in the Asian financial hub.

Its shares opened trade at HK$67 ($8.58) and closed at HK$68, flat compared to the offer price of HK$68. The broader market ended up 1.3 percent.

Hong Kong is set to become the world’s top IPO center by volume this year, with $36 billion raised so far, Refinitiv data shows. But despite the flurry, the performance of stocks has been patchy as U.S.-China trade tensions have roiled markets.

Many firms like Meituan Dianping (3690.HK) and Xiaomi (1810.HK), which raised billions of dollars in their listings, are still trading below their IPO prices, while other firms have had to scale back their targeted fundraising. Hong Kong's benchmark index .HSI is down 11.5 percent this year.

WuXi AppTec describes itself as the largest pharmaceutical R&D services platform in Asia by revenue.

It had revenues of 4.41 billion yuan ($641 million) in the first half of this year, versus 3.67 billion yuan in the same period last year, according to its listing prospectus. Its profits jumped 67 percent to 1.3 billion yuan in the first half.

Goldman Sachs, Huatai Financial and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) sponsored the listing.