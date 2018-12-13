China's WuXi AppTec falls 1 percent in Hong Kong debut

WuXi AppTec's founder and CEO Ge Li (2nd R) and Huakang Biomedical Holdings executives attend the debut of the companies at the Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong, China December 13, 2018. Zhang Wei/CNS via REUTERS

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese medical tech platform WuXi AppTec 2359.HK fell 1.3 percent on its Hong Kong debut on Thursday, after raising $1 billion in a listing in the Asian financial hub.

WuXi AppTec, also listed in Shanghai (603259.SS), is among the last deals of the year in Hong Kong, which is set to become the world’s top initial public offering center by volume this year, with $33.2 billion raised so far, Refinitiv data shows.

WuXi AppTec’s shares opened at HK$67 ($8.58) and then dropped to as low as HK$64.95 before rising again to HK$67.5, still below the offer price of HK$68.

The soft debut comes at a time when, despite the flurry of IPOs in Hong Kong, the performance of stocks has been patchy amid weak markets and U.S.-China trade tensions. Hong Kong's benchmark index .HSI is down 12 percent this year.

Many firms like Meituan Dianping (3690.HK) and Xiaomi (1810.HK), which raised billions of dollars in their listings, are still trading below their IPO prices, while other firms have had to scale back their targeted fundraising.

Shanghai-based WuXi AppTec raised $1.01 billion after it priced its listing at HK$68 per share, at the middle of an indicative range. The firm describes itself as the largest pharmaceutical R&D services platform in Asia by revenue.

The company had revenues of 4.41 billion yuan ($641 million) in the first half of this year, versus 3.67 billion yuan in the same period last year, according to its listing prospectus. Its profits jumped 67 percent to 1.3 billion yuan in the first half.

Goldman Sachs, Huatai Financial and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) sponsored the listing.