Prince Harry plants cross at London's Field of Remembrance

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, salutes after laying a cross at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, November 8, 2018. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry visited a Field of Remembrance at London’s Westminster Abbey on Thursday to plant a memorial cross, part of a series of events to commemorate the end of World War One a century ago.

The Field of Remembrance has been held in the grounds of the abbey annually since 1928. Ex-service personnel and members of the public can plant a symbol in memory of those who died.

Some 70,000 crosses are produced by organizers, the Poppy Factory, which are planted on more than 360 plots for regimental and other associations.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, himself served in the British military, completing two tours in Afghanistan, and is a founder of the Invictus Games, an international paralympic-style event for military personnel wounded in action.

He will join Queen Elizabeth, his father Prince Charles and other senior royals for an annual Festival of Remembrance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

On Sunday, the queen and the royal family will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph, marking 100 years since the armistice which brought an end to the 1914-18 conflict.