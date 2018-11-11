World News
November 11, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Netanyahu deems Paris conversation with Putin 'very important'

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin at World War One commemorations on Sunday, their first meeting since the downing of a Russian plane during an Israeli air raid in Syria in September.

“The conversation with President Putin was good and businesslike. I would even describe it as very important,” Netanyahu told reporters after the ceremony in Paris, adding that he also spoke there with U.S. President Donald Trump.

He gave no other details about their conversations.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra

