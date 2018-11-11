Topless female protester runs at Trump's motorcade in Paris

Police officers detain a protester who tried to jump into the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump on his way to the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

PARIS (Reuters) - A topless female protester ran towards the motorcade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump along the Champs Elysees in Paris ahead of a ceremony on Sunday to mark the Armistice that ended World War One, before she was apprehended by French police.

The woman appeared to be a member of Femen, a radical feminist activist group that is based in Paris and frequently carries out shock protests against sexism, racism, homophobia and other social and political issues.

She came within a few metres of the motorcade, in an incident that is likely to raise questions about security at the event attended by some 70 world leaders.